Jack Nuttall

Jack Nuttall Notice
NUTTALL Jack Peacefully on
November 22nd, 2020,
in hospital.
Jack, aged 77 years,
of Sabden.
The dearly loved dad of Wendy and the late Lynda, loving father-in-law of David and Steve, a dearest
grandad of Charlotte, loving brother of Alan and the late
Stuart, much loved companion of
Elizabeth, also a lifelong friend of Clifford and Josephine.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack
if desired, may be given
for The Christie, c/o
Mrs W. Ashton,
8 Green Drive,
Clitheroe, BB7 2BB.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
