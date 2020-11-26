|
|
|
NUTTALL Jack Peacefully on
November 22nd, 2020,
in hospital.
Jack, aged 77 years,
of Sabden.
The dearly loved dad of Wendy and the late Lynda, loving father-in-law of David and Steve, a dearest
grandad of Charlotte, loving brother of Alan and the late
Stuart, much loved companion of
Elizabeth, also a lifelong friend of Clifford and Josephine.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack
if desired, may be given
for The Christie, c/o
Mrs W. Ashton,
8 Green Drive,
Clitheroe, BB7 2BB.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020