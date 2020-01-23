Home

Pickup Jack Stanley On 14th January 2020,
in hospital, Jack,
aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lily, Cousin and friend to many.
A service and cremation will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack , if so desired, may be given for The Pendle Club, Clitheroe c/o
Mrs C Mellin, 15 Albemarle Street,
Clitheroe, BB7 2EA. All enquiries
to Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW, Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
