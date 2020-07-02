Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqui Ashworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqui Ashworth

Notice

Jacqui Ashworth Notice
ASHWORTH Jacqui Alan, Emma, Anna,
Laura and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours
for the many kind expressions
of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations totalling £1,000 received for
Guide Dogs for the Blind.

They would also like to express their appreciation to
Rev. Jonathan Oldfield for his
kind words, support and prayers and to Helen Ireland for the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally our thanks go to all
at Brian Price and Son,
Funeral Directors for all their professional help and kindness.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -