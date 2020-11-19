|
GROOBY James
(Jim) Peacefully on 15th November 2020 at home.
Jim, aged 82 years,
of Chatburn, Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Kathleen, a dear father of Paul
and Russell, also a loving grandad.
Reposing at
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to current circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will be held
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
by family request.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020