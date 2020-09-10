|
|
|
PARKER James Buller
M.B.E. J.P. (Jim) Peacefully at home on
September 4th, 2020
in his 100th year.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lottie and devoted partner of Dorothy. A very much-loved dad, father-in-law of Graeme and Anne, Christine and Dave and Gordon and Ann, an adored grandad, "more grandad" great grandad and a very proud great-great grandad. Jim was a much-respected gentleman and, a prominent member of many local societies, he was a trusted and loyal friend to many.
We will miss him so much.
Jim is reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest, Chatburn.
The cortege will journey from his home, via Trinity where Jim was a much-loved member of the church family to a PRIVATE family service. Family flowers only can be accepted but donations in memory of Jim, may be given if so desired to Trinity Methodist Church Development Fund c/o Mrs Hannah Pomfret, 47 Henthorn Rd, Clitheroe, BB7 2LD.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020