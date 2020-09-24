|
|
|
Parker James B.
MBE JP
(JIM) Dorothy, Graeme, Christine, Gordon and families have been absolutely overwhelmed by the many cards, flowers, letters, visits donations and spoken tributes received during this sad time.
We have so many people to thank for making Jim's last days and his funeral service the best possible; Dr.L. Astle for her kindness
and gentle care of Jim which enabled him to stay at home surrounded by his family.
Pendleside Practice Nurses and the East Lancs District Nurses who were so considerate and caring.
The Rotary Club of Clitheroe, Trinity Church, Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and family friends who lined the streets to pay their respects to Jim.
We will miss Jim dearly but are hugely comforted by the knowledge that he meant
so much to so many.
The Rev Ian Humphries
who has been a valued family friend as well as officiate and whose personal tribute to Jim meant so much to the family.
The Flower Shop Clitheroe for the stunning floral tributes.
Burnley Crematorium for facilitating a fitting service despite the current challenges and allowing friends to share the service via webcam.
The Foxfields Country Hotel for the wonderful catering and a special mention to Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors Chatburn who have been so kind and accommodating yet professional and dignified and always available to answer our many queries!.
Donations in memory of Jim for The Trinity Methodist Church Development Fund continue to be accepted by Mrs Hannah Pomfret, 47, Henthorn Road,
Clitheroe BB7 2LD.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020