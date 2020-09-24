|
WIGGANS James Patrick
(Jim) Peacefully on
12th September 2020 in hospital and fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church.
Jim, aged 88 years, of Langho
and formerly of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved
husband of Maureen,
much loved father of
Michael, Kathryn and Paul,
loving father-in-law of
Jen, Andrew and Kath,
dearest grandad of Ben, Sophie, Libby, Kelly, Amy and Millie,
a loved brother of Marie
and the late Arnold,
also a dear brother-in-law
of Pat and Toni,
and loved by all the family.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service will be held
at St. Mary's Church, Langho
followed by cremation at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jim
if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K.,
c/o Mrs S. Blackburn,
14 Montague Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020