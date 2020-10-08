|
|
|
WIGGANS James Patrick Maureen, Michael, Kathryn, Paul and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during
their sad loss.
Thanking also Father Leo for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations for Cancer Research UK and Mass Offerings.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the
East Lancashire Hospital staff
and family GP for all their care
and support.
To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Calf's Head at Worston for
the refreshments.
A special mention to Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors, Chatburn, for their kind support and professional service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020