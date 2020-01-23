|
SEDGWICK Janet Peacefully on January 16th 2020
in hospital.
Janet, of Whalley.
She will be sadly missed.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Service and Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday January 29th
at 11am.
Flowers will be received at Peacehaven or donations may be given for Cancer Research UK, c/o Mrs S Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
