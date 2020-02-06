|
|
|
SEDGWICK Janet Richard and the friends of Janet would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and floral tributes received during this sad time.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for such a fitting service and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations to Cancer Research U.K. They would also like to extend their appreciation to the District Nurses and all the Staff of The Manor House, Chatburn for all their
loving care to Janet.
Finally, to all at Brian Price & Son Funeral Directors for their
care and support at
this very difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020