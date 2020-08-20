|
SUTCLIFFE (nee Dixon)
Janet Mary Peacefully on
August 12th, 2020,
at home.
Janet, aged 67 years, of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of Geoff, much loved mum of Cassie and Garreth, loving mother-in-law of Glenn and Simone, devoted grandma of Eadie, Lilah and Pia,
a dear sister and sister-in-law of Derek, Peter, Lesley and Jean,
also a loved daughter-in-law
of Jennie. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Janet, if so desired, may be given
for The Christie, c/o -
Mrs Cassie Bowman,
16 Moorland Avenue,
Clitheroe, BB7 4PX.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020