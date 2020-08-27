|
SUTCLIFFE (nee Dixon)
Janet Mary Geoff, Cassie, Garreth and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and offers of
support received during
their sad loss of Janet.
Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and personal service and to all who attended the funeral service in person or remotely, and to those who have given donations to The Christie
in her memory.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. V. Warren, along with the District Nurses and all the Doctors, Nurses and
Staff of The Christie Hospital,
Manchester, for all their care,
kindness and support.
Finally thanking Jenni and staff at Clitheroe Rugby Club.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020