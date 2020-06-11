Home

Jaqui Ashworth

Jaqui Ashworth Notice
ASHWORTH Jacqui Passed away peacefully
on June 8th 2020.
Jacqui, aged 60 years,
of Slaidburn.
The dearly loved Wife of Alan, much loved Mum of Emma, Anna and Laura, loving Mother-in-law of Daniel, Michael and Richard,
also a dearest Nana of Henry,
Jack and Grace.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak
A PRIVATE graveside service and interment will take place at home. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jacqui if so desired may be given for
Guide Dogs for the Blind,
c/o Mr. A. Ashworth, Lower Edge Farm, Tinklers Lane, Slaidburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4TP.
Enquiries
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020
