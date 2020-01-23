Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Jean Braithwaite Notice
BRAITHWAITE Jean Alice Peacefully in the devoted
care of Abbeyfield, Low Moor
on 16th January 2020, aged 91, released from suffering.
Widow of Fred, mother of Ian, grandmother of Mark.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean,
if so desired, may be given for
Save the Children Fund,
c/o Mrs E. Honeywell, Wallaford, Salthill Road, Clitheroe, BB7 1PE.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
