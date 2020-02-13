|
BRAITHWAITE Jean Alice Ian and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received
during this sad time.
Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for such a fitting service and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations for
Save the Children Fund.
They would also like to extend their appreciation to Dr. I. Ibbotson and colleagues along with all the
Staff of Abbeyfield House,
Low Moor for all their
loving care to Mum.
To Sue at the Flower House, Chatburn for the wonderful
floral tributes and The Calf's Head Worston for a splendid wake and to all at Brian Price and Son Ltd
for their sensitivity and
professional service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020