|
|
|
COATES Jean Peacefully on
22nd September 2020
in hospital.
Jean, aged 100 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Les, much loved mum of David Coates, Jackie Craven and her partner Bob, also a dearest nana of Victoria, Hannah and Chris. Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jean
if so desired may be given for either Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Cancer Research
Manchester Institute, c/o
Mrs J. Craven,
29 Moorland Avenue,
Clitheroe, BB7 4PX.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441 297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020