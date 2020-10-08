|
|
|
COATES Jean David, Jackie and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of
condolence received during
their sad loss. Thanking also
Judith Talbot for her kind words
and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given
donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and
Cancer Research Manchester
Institute. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Community First Responder who attended their mum for taking such great care of her, to Royal Blackburn Hospital nurses on ward B2, nursing staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital and Dr Owen at Clitheroe Health Centre, for all their care and support.
To Voila for the beautiful floral tribute and finally to everyone at Brian Price & Son Funeral Directors for their kindness.
It makes things so much more comforting in a very difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020