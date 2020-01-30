|
|
|
GLOSSOP Jean Peacefully on January 22nd, 2020 at The Grove Care Home, Rosegrove, Burnley.
Jean aged 86 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of Ken, much loved mum of Janet and Karen, loving mother-in-law of Stephen, dearest grandma of Nicholas, Matthew, Louise and Philip, devoted great grandma of Evie, Harry, Eleanor and Max, also a dear sister of Monica.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday February 6th at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean if so desired may be given for the National Osteoporosis Society, c/o Mrs J. Beer, 16 The Shortlands, Padiham, BB12 8NQ.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020