Jean Glossop

Notice

Jean Glossop Notice
GLOSSOP Jean Ken, Janet, Karen and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Judith Talbot for the thoughtful service and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received for National Osteoporosis.
They would also like to express their appreciation to everyone at The Grove Care Home for all
their care and kindness.
To the Calf's Head for the lovely buffet, the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and finally to all at Brian Price and Son Ltd for
all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
