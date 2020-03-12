|
KENYON (nee Booth)
Jean Hilary Dennis, Sandra, Graham and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for
the many kind expressions
of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Reverend Christopher Wood for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone
who attended the funeral service and for donations received for
The Brain Tumour Charity and Cancer Research UK.
They would also like to express their appreciation to everyone at the Ribble Valley Care Home, Sawley for all their care and kindness given to Jean during her stay, to Katherine for the beautiful flowers, Lower Buck for the refreshments and many thanks to Barbara Leeming and Vikki Lawton for their contribution
to the service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020