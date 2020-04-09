Home

Jean Littler

Jean Littler Notice
LITTLER Jean Peacefully on 2nd April 2020 at home with her family, Jean,
aged 93 years, of Wilpshire.
The dearly loved wife of the late Gerard Littler, a much loved mum of Margaret and Julie, dearly loved nana and great grandma, and friend to many.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE cremation
will take place.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jean may be given for the Keeping In Touch Group, c/o St Mary's Church,
York Lane, Langho, Blackburn
BB6 8DW.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020
