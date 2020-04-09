|
LITTLER Jean Peacefully on 2nd April 2020 at home with her family, Jean,
aged 93 years, of Wilpshire.
The dearly loved wife of the late Gerard Littler, a much loved mum of Margaret and Julie, dearly loved nana and great grandma, and friend to many.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE cremation
will take place.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jean may be given for the Keeping In Touch Group, c/o St Mary's Church,
York Lane, Langho, Blackburn
BB6 8DW.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020