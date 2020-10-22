|
|
|
NICHOLLS Jean Margaret Peacefully on 13th October 2020 in hospital. Jean aged 91 of High Brake House, Clitheroe,
and formerly of Sackville Road, Windle, St. Helens.
The dearly loved mum of David, loving mother-in-law of Sandra, grandma of Stuart and Matthew and their partners Emily and Sam and great grandma of Penny. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
St. Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean,
if so desired may be given for
Ribble Valley Heart Fund c/o Angela Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Railway View Rd,
Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020