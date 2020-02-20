|
|
|
Taylor Jean Carol
"Carol" Passed away on the
1st February 2020, aged 76.
A dear friend to many, she
will be sadly missed by all.
The Celebration of Carol's life
will take place on Monday
24th February 2020 at 3.00pm
at Accrington Crematorium.
Charity donations in lieu
of flowers, if desired, to the
Soroptimist International
of Skipton in Craven.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020