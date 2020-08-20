|
|
|
Bullock Joan Peacefully on 11th August 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital. Joan, aged 88 years, of Chaigley.
The dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mother of the late John, dearest gran of Robert, Andrew, Stuart and Laura, loving mother-in-law of Catherine,
also a devoted great granny of Lola, Indie, Cameron and Jack.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to current circumstances, a PRIVATE service and interment will take place at
All Hallows Church, Mitton.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joan, if so desired, may be given for either North West Air Ambulance or Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o
Mr. R. Bullock, 11 Croasdale Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 1LQ.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020