Chew Joan Peacefully on
November 23rd, 2020 at her home in Clitheroe, aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of the late Richard.
Much loved mother to Richard, Bill, Graham and the late Ian.
A dear mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Friend to many, Linda, Sonia, Sarah and all the care team.
A Requiem mass will take place at
St Micheal and St Johns R.C. on
Monday 7th December 2020 at 11.00am followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020