Joan Dixon

Joan Dixon Notice
Dixon Joan
(nee Crawshaw) Peacefully, on the
30th September 2020,
aged 89 years, Joan,
the dearly loved wife of William
and a much loved mother of
Paul and Stephen, grandmother
to Jenny, Tom, Sarah and Katie great grandmother to Ali,
Gabriel, Noah, Ròza, and Kalina
and sister to Megan.

Due to the current situation,
a private family funeral
will take place.

Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Age UK
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 1AW.
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
