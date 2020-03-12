Home

Joan Grainger

Notice Condolences

Joan Grainger Notice
Grainger Joan On 24th February 2020
peacefully at her home,

Joan
aged 96 years,
of Read.

The dearly loved wife of the late Harry much loved and loving mum of Malcolm and the late Peter,
dear mother-in-law of Joyce,
also a loving grandma
and great-grandma.

Funeral services will take place on Friday 13th March at St John's Church, Read at 1.30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Donations can be made on behalf of Cancer Research c/o

Champ Funeral Services.
T: 01254 390731
E: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020
