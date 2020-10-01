|
|
|
PROCTER (nee Whiteside)
Joan Peacefully on
29th September 2020
in hospital.
Joan, aged 91 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Carol and her partner Mick and Shirley and her husband Peter, dearest gran of Jason, Louise, Martyn and Terry, also a devoted gran-gran of seven.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation
will take place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joan,
if so desired, may be given for
North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020