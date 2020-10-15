Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Procter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Procter

Notice

Joan Procter Notice
PROCTER (née Whiteside)
Joan Carol, Shirley and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and all who attended the funeral service and have given donations for North West Air Ambulance. They would like to express their appreciation to Dr Lucy Astle and her team at Clitheroe Health Centre and the staff on Ward B8 at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes, The Calf's Head for refreshments and finally all at Brian Price funeral directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -