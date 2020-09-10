|
|
|
SCOTT Joan Passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 2nd in the loving care of
Abbeyfields, Clitheroe,
aged 99 years.
Joan, the dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mum of Kathryne, Norman and Yvonne, loving mother-in-law of Sue and Graham, a very special and loving Nan and Great Nana will be sadly missed by all her family locally
and overseas. Also a
dear friend and tennis, golf and bridge partner to many.
Joan will remain
always in our Hearts.
Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Joan,
if so desired, may be given to :-
Crossroads Ribble Valley, who provide Dementia Care, Social Care and Personal Support.
https://www.crossroadscareribblevalley.co.uk/donations/
or Mrs K McKellar, 65 Oxford Road, Macclesfield , Cheshire, SK11 8JE
Enquiries to: Langshaw, Calverley, Funeral Directors, 01254 368742.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020