SCOTT Joan Kathryne, Norman, Yvonne and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Abbeyfield House for their love and care for Joan during the last 4 years. Thanks also to Reverend Andy Froud for his kind, thoughtful and personal words and for such a lovely service and to all those who have given donations in Joan's memory to Ribble Valley Crossroads Care. They would also like to thank the Flower Shop for the truly beautiful floral tributes and to Marie at Langshaw Calverley Funeral Services, Funeral Directors for all her help, support, care and consideration.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020