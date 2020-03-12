|
ASPINALL Joanna Mary Babington On Friday 28th February.
Dearly loved widow of John, mother of Kate, Charlotte and Edward and grandmother of Molly, Lucy, Freddie, Joe, Bertie, Grace and Paddy.
The Funeral Service will take place on 19th March at St Michael and
St John's Catholic Church, Lowergate, Clitheroe BB7 1BE at 1.30 p.m. followed by refreshments at The Coach and Horses, Bolton By Bowland. No flowers please but donations if desired to Contented Dementia Trust.
All enquiries to B Price & Son,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020