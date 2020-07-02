|
|
|
LOPEZ FERNANDEZ Jocelyn
(nee Herd) Peacefully on 24th June 2020 at The Croft Care Home Whalley. Jocelyn, aged 79 years, of Clitheroe and
formerly of Waddington.
The dearly loved mother of Deborah, Deana, Paula, Mandy
and Michelle, dearest nanna and
great nanna and friend to many. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak A PRIVATE graveside service and interment will take
place at Clitheroe Cemetery on Thursday 2nd July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jocelyn
if so desired may be given for
Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Mrs L Calver, 25 Riddings Lane,
Whalley, Clitheroe. BB7 9RW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020