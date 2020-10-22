|
|
|
ROBINSON Joe Joe aged 39 years of age tragically passed away
on 14th October 2020 following an accident.
The much treasured son
of Eric and Sue, much loved brother of Heather, her partner Nick and loved by all his family
and many friends.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Burnley
Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joe if desired may be given for North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Miss F. Kerr,
20 Bleasdale Avenue,
Clitheroe, BB7 2PR
or online at
www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/joerobinson39
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020