ROBINSON Joe Eric, Sue, Heather and Nick would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours' for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards received during their sad loss. They would like to thank Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations, all who attended the funeral service, and to all those who were able to pay their respects at the side of the road. They would also like to give a big thank you to the many people who have very generously donated to the NW Air Ambulance in memory of Joe. Finally, to all at
The Flower Shop and Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their professional service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020