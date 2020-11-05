|
|
|
CHINEY John Terence Alsop
(Terry) Suddenly but peacefully
at home in Rishton on
Monday 26th October 2020
John Terence Alsop Chiney,
aged 76, known to all as "Terry".
A much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad to Eveline, Joanne and Jacqueline, Bernard and Tony, Ryan,
Jessica, Liam and Greg,
and brother to Maureen.
Prior to his retirement he worked as an inspector at RLC Altham.
Throughout his life he enjoyed lots of sporting interests,
playing football into his late 40s,
cricket, fell running, bowls,
fishing and a passion for
shooting and beating.
A funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium
on Friday 6th November 2020
at 1:40pm led by
Fr Christopher Holden.
Terry will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Family flowers only please,
but the family are happy for anyone who wishes to make a donation in Terry's memory, to go to a charity of their
own choosing.
Funeral Director John Bolton for Rishton Funeral Service,
16-18 High Street Rishton, Blackburn BB1 4LA.
Tel: 01254 889461.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020