John Cowdall

John Cowdall Notice
COWDALL On 10th January 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital,
John Cowdall KSG
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen, dearly loved father of Janet (dec) and Alison, devoted Gpapa of Phoebe, loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Chorley, on Friday 24th January at 11:30am followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Lung Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
