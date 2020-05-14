|
FIELDING JOHN Aged 78 years.
Formerly of Clitheroe. Passed away at home in Belthorn on Saturday 25th April. The ever loving husband of Jean, much loved dad and stepdad
of Lynette and Jayne and their husbands. Treasured grandad and great grandad to Samantha, Lauran and Oliver. A dear son of the late Harold and Ruby, a precious brother of Dorothy and Michael and a loving uncle and great-uncle.
A man with love in his heart.
A private burial was held
on Tuesday 5th May at
Pleasington Cemetery.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 14, 2020