Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
John Gornall

John Gornall Notice
GORNALL John Arthur Peacefully on
21st November 2020
at home surrounded
by his family.
John, aged 87 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father
of Alan, Mark and Linda
a beloved grandad of Amy, Kristian, Naomi, Rhiannon,
Martha and Alfred,
and friend to many.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE
service and interment will be held at All Saints Church in Pendleton. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John
if so desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance and All Saint's Church, Pendleton c/o
Mrs M Gornall,
18 Lingfield Ave,
Clitheroe, BB7 5QH.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
