HARTSHORNE John
(Jack) Peacefully on
June 21st, 2020 at home.
Jack aged 93 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of
the late Wanda, much loved dad
of Lynda and Vivien, loving
father-in-law of Michael and the late John, dearest grandad of Kerry, Darrel, Paul, Neil and Adam, a devoted great grandad, also a good friend to Lynn who was a sincere, loyal friend, neighbour and carer. Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, A PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack if so desired may be given for the Castle Medical Group
District Nurses (please make cheques payable to Castle Medical Group), c/o Mrs C. Anderson,
Castle Medical Group, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 25, 2020