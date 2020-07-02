Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
HARTSHORNE John (Jack) Lynda, Vivien and families would like to express
their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss. Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words, Dr. Osgood for her care and The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute. Lynda and Vivien would also like to thank Pauline and everyone at Brian Price and Son for all their help
with the funeral arrangements from start to finish.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020
