|
|
|
NOONAN John Peacefully on
September 1 st, 2020
at The Hollies Nursing Home, Clayton-le-Moors.
John, aged 89 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved dad of Ruth and the late Jane Claire Noonan
and loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE
service and cremation will
take place at Accrington
Crematorium.
Flowers will be received at 'Peacehaven' or donations if
so desired may be given for
the St. Vincent de Paul Society,
c/o Mr. A. Brown,
Townhead Barn,
Downham Road,
Chatburn, Clitheroe,
BB7 4AU.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020