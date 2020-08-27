Home

John Ormiston

John Ormiston Notice
ORMISTON John William Died suddenly on Sunday the 16th of August 2020
at home in Whalley.
John, aged 69 years.
The dearly loved Dad of Richard & David. Also, a dear, Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Due to the present circumstances a PRIVATE family funeral will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of John to the RSPCA
c/o Mrs. M.J. Howard,
The Willows, 2 St. Mary's Drive, Langho, BB6 8DL.
Enquiries to
Brian Price & Son Ltd., Funeral Directors. Tel no. 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
