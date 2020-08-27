|
|
|
ORMISTON John William Died suddenly on Sunday the 16th of August 2020
at home in Whalley.
John, aged 69 years.
The dearly loved Dad of Richard & David. Also, a dear, Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Due to the present circumstances a PRIVATE family funeral will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of John to the RSPCA
c/o Mrs. M.J. Howard,
The Willows, 2 St. Mary's Drive, Langho, BB6 8DL.
Enquiries to
Brian Price & Son Ltd., Funeral Directors. Tel no. 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020