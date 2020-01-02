|
THOMPSON JOHN MILES On Thursday 19th December 2019, aged 65,
after a long illness bravely borne, died peacefully and surrounded
by his loving family at
St Catherine's Hospice,
Lostock Hall.
Beloved husband of Cathy and adored father of Felicity and Miranda. Miles was a stalwart supporter of Chipping FC and an enthusiastic member of the
Royal Windermere Yacht Club Flying Fifteen fleet.
He will be deeply missed.
"Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in Heaven." (St Thomas More).
Funeral service at
St Mary's, Chipping, on
Friday 3rd January 2020,
at 12noon.
No flowers please but donations in lieu may be given to St Catherine's Hospice, Cancer Help (Preston) Ltd or Guy's Cancer Centre.
William Houghton, Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge, PR3 3JY, 01772 782291.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020