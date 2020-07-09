|
|
|
UTTLEY JOHN Peacefully in hospital with his family at his side on 28th June 2020, John, aged 75 years,
of Waddington.
The devoted and loved
husband of Stella,
loving father of
Gaynor and Sarah,
dear father-in-law of
David and Russell,
cherished grandad of
Ross, Lauren and Bradley and
a respected relative and
good friend to many.
A devoted family man
who will be loved and missed
by all who knew him.
A private family funeral service
will be held at
Accrington Crematorium.
Donations may be made in memory of John on behalf of Dogs Trust, to make a donation please visit www.champfunerals.
com/obituaries
Enquires to
Champ Funeral Services
t: 01254390731
e: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020