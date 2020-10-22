|
|
|
WOODEND John Henry Peacefully on
13th October 2020 at home and surrounded
by his loving family.
John aged 80 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved dad of Helen and
Christine, devoted grandad
of Jimmy, Anna and Stephen,
also a dear brother and loved
by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances
a PRIVATE graveside service
and interment will take place
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John
if desired may be given for
Castle Supported Living,
c/o Christine Walmsley,
43a Moor Lane,
Clitheroe, BB7 1BE.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020