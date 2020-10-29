|
|
|
WOODEND John Henry Mary, Helen, Christine
and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, and John's former work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence, flowers and donations received in John's memory for Castle Supported
Living. Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words. To Sue McCormack at Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute, and finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their professional and
personal service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020