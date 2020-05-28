Home

WRIGLEY John Peacefully on
16th May 2020 at East Lancs Hospice. John, aged 73 years, of Clitheroe. The dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved Dad of Veronica and Martin, also a dearest grandad of Shannon and Jordan. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, A PRIVATE graveside service and interment will take place at Christ Church in Chatburn. Family flowers only please donations in memory of John if so desired may be given
for East Lancs Hospice, c/o
Janet Thompson, Park Lee Rd, Blackburn, BB2 3NY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 28, 2020
